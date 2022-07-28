Heavy rainfall: Schools closed in Poonch dist, Jammu-Poonch highway restored for traffic

Dy SP Traffic Poonch-Rajouri, Aftab Bukhari said that traffic on the Poonch-Jammu highway was suspended after landslides at Kalai point this morning after which they pressed men and machinery into action and restored the traffic.

Authorities on Thursday restored traffic on the Poonch-Jammu-highway which was briefly closed for traffic due to landslides and shooting stones triggered by heavy rainfall even as several other roads in Poonch district are being restored, officials said on Thursday. Special arrangement