Heavy rainfall: Schools closed in Poonch dist, Jammu-Poonch highway restored for traffic

Poonch July 28: Authorities on Thursday restored traffic on the Poonch-Jammu-highway which was briefly closed for traffic due to landslides and shooting stones triggered by heavy rainfall even as several other roads in Poonch district are being restored, officials said on Thursday.
Dy SP Traffic Poonch-Rajouri, Aftab Bukhari said that traffic on the Poonch-Jammu highway was suspended after landslides at Kalai point this morning after which they pressed men and machinery into action and restored the traffic.
He said that traffic on other roads affected by heavy rainfall in the district are also being restored. Traffic on the Mughal road connecting Poonch district in Jammu with Shopian in Kashmir was also restored on Thursday after remaining affected due to a landslide yesterday. The district administration Poonch has advised people to stay indoors.
Meanwhile, the local School Education Department has closed schools for the day, however teachers have been asked to remain present at the institutions.