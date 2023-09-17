Heavy rains damage shops, houses in Rajouri

Rajouri, Sep 17: Heavy rains damaged some shops and houses at Panjneer locality near Rajouri town.
The vehicular traffic movement on highway was also affected.
Heavy rainfall occurred in the area with water from uphill including army camps receded on highway and water entered some shops and houses causing problem for locals.
The downflow of water even caused blockage of highway for light motor vehicles for almost half an hour and only heavy vehicles were seen crossing the highway during water flow.
“We have to wait for almost half an hour as there was heavy flow of water on highway and only trucks and buses plied during this period.” said Sony Kumar who had to wait at the site for sometime.
Locals of the area on the other hand demanded for proper drainage system in the locality stating that damage due to rainwater has taken place in recent months also and people from the area are suffering badly.