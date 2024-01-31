Heavy rains lash Pir Panjal

Rajouri, Jan 31: After three days of light rainfall that gave slight respite from prolonged dry season, heavy rains lashed areas of Rajouri and Poonch districts on Wednesday.

Both these districts, like other parts of Jammu and Kashmir, were passing through a prolonged dry season due to almost no rainfall in the last two months.

On Wednesday, most parts of Rajouri and Poonch districts received heavy downpour. This not only brought much needed respite from dry cold but also resulted in slight increase in water bodies’ level.

People and health experts said that heavy rainfall was much needed to bring an end to the dry cold season and this finally happened.

“We prayed to the Almighty to bless us with heavy downpour and this finally happened,” said Ashok Kumar, a religious preacher from Rajouri. “Today’s rainfall has actually brought to an end the prolonged dry season,” he said.

“We have received a good amount of rain today and expect some more rains in the days to come as there is forecast of the same,” Agriculture Scientist, Dr Vikas Sharma, Incharge Regional Agriculture Research Station Rajouri said.