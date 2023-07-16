Heavy truck movement leads to traffic congestion on Jammu-Rajouri highway

Rajouri, July 16: The Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch national highway stretch in Rajouri district is witnessing traffic congestion due to heavy truck movement.
The people of the area have appealed to Jammu and Kashmir traffic authorities to revisit their order for the movement of empty fuel tankers and trucks towards Jammu from Kashmir via the Mughal road.
It is important to mention here that Jammu and Kashmir traffic authorities had recently issued an order in which it has been mentioned that all the empty fuel tankers and trucks that will move from Kashmir side towards Jammu will follow the route of Mughal Road.
Due to these directions from the traffic authorities, a heavy increase in the number of trucks moving on the roads of Rajouri and Poonch has been witnessed in the last few days and as per an approximate figure around 400 trucks are reaching Rajouri via Mughal road for onward travel towards Jammu.
Due to the heavy increase in the number of trucks, the roads of Rajouri are witnessing traffic congestion like situation and these primarily include roads that are under maintenance or upgradation work.
Locals said that on Jammu Rajouri Poonch national highway, traffic congestion is becoming a new routine with hours-long jams on the highway, especially between Rajouri and Nowshera, taking a toll on the life of commuters.
Kamal Kishore from Rajouri said that the entire highway stretch between Rajouri and Nowshera is under maintenance work and there are several areas where only single-lane movement of heavy vehicles is possible at one time.
“Due to heavy truck movement, for which roads of Rajouri and Poonch are not prepared yet, traffic congestion is becoming a new routine even after traffic police personnel are seen trying to manage the smooth flow of vehicles,” Kishore said.
Rahul Sharma from Rajouri requested traffic authorities to revisit the order for movement of empty trucks from the Rajouri side. “Only empty fuel tankers or empty trucks should be diverted from this side due to highway upgradation work.”
He mentioned about regular traffic congestion prevalent between Rajouri and Nowshera.
Meanwhile, smooth movement of vehicles was witnessed on Mughal road on Saturday.
Officials said that on Saturday, there was smooth traffic flow and normal vehicular movement took place on Mughal Road.