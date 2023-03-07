Heroin recovered from drug peddlers in Rajouri

Rajouri, Mar 7: In its drive against drug abuse, the District Police Rajouri claimed to have arrested two notorious drug peddlers and recovered three grams of heroin from their possession.
In an official statement, police said that during routine checking and frisking near 11 miles, Dandani falling under Lamberi police post, a team of police post headed by PSI Amit Radhay intercepted a Scorpio car bearing registration number JK11F 7294 which was coming from Jammu towards Rajouri.
During their frisking, police said, the checking team recovered 3 grams of heroin from their possession, said police.
In this case FIR No 98/2022 U/S 8/21/22/25/29/NDPS Act has been registered at Police Station Nowshera and an investigation has been started to unearth further links, police said.
Senior Superintendent of Police Rajouri Mohd Aslam while sharing the details stated that Rajouri Police is committed to “eradicate the menace of drug abuse and illicit liquor smuggling from the area and people from all sections of the society should come forward and join hands with Police to strengthen anti-narcotics drive of district police which is urgently required to save our future generations.”