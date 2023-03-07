Heroin recovered from drug peddlers in Rajouri

In an official statement, police said that during routine checking and frisking near 11 miles, Dandani falling under Lamberi police post, a team of police post headed by PSI Amit Radhay intercepted a Scorpio car bearing registration number JK11F 7294 which was coming from Jammu towards Rajouri.

During their frisking, police said, the checking team recovered 3 grams of heroin from their possession, said police.