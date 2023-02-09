Hideout busted in Mendhar village

Poonch: Security forces on Thursday afternoon busted a terror hide out in a village of Mendhar sub division of Poonch district recovering ammunition from it.
The hideout was busted during a search operation jointly launched by Jammu and Kashmir police and Indian army in Naka Manjari village of Mendhar sub division in Poonch district.
Officials said that over a specific input, police and army launched a joint operation in the village upper reaches and the terror hideout was found and busted.
Officials informed that ammunition of different kinds has been recovered from the hideout that has been seized and is in rusted condition.
The recovered material includes 4 magazines of AK 47 rifle, 1 binocular, 2 grenades, 5 mines with fuse, 1 IED battery, 2 UBGL of AK rifle, 61 bullets of 9 mm pistol and 1 pouch.
Officials said that investigation in this matter is still going on and a case under relevant sections of law has also been registered.