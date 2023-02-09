Hideout busted in Mendhar village

Poonch: Security forces on Thursday afternoon busted a terror hide out in a village of Mendhar sub division of Poonch district recovering ammunition from it.

The hideout was busted during a search operation jointly launched by Jammu and Kashmir police and Indian army in Naka Manjari village of Mendhar sub division in Poonch district.

Officials said that over a specific input, police and army launched a joint operation in the village upper reaches and the terror hideout was found and busted.