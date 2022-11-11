Hideout busted in Rajouri

Senior Superintendent of Police Rajouri, Mohammad Aslam, said that teams of Budhal police station, SoG and Samote based Rashtriya Rifles (60RR) Battalion launched a joint search operation in Jalamang forest area of Targain village in Budhal.

In this search operation, a "hideout was busted and the explosive and ammunition kept hidden in hideout has been recovered," SSP Rajouri Mohammad Aslam said.