Hideout busted in Rajouri

Rajouri, Nov 11: Jammu and Kashmir police and Army on Friday busted a hideout in a village of Rajouri and recovered five hand grenades, six detonators and one AK rifle magazine with thirty bullets.
Senior Superintendent of Police Rajouri, Mohammad Aslam, said that teams of Budhal police station, SoG and Samote based Rashtriya Rifles (60RR) Battalion launched a joint search operation in Jalamang forest area of Targain village in Budhal.
In this search operation, a "hideout was busted and the explosive and ammunition kept hidden in hideout has been recovered," SSP Rajouri Mohammad Aslam said.
The recovery includes five hand grenades, six detonators, one AK rifle magazine, thirty AK bullets, one envelope cloth, two envelope polythene, he said. Soon after the recovery, Bomb Disposal Squad of Indian Army destroyed the grenades through a controlled explosion, SSP said. Further searches in the area are going on.