Rajouri, Jan 15: Security forces in Poonch district have busted a terror hideout and recovered arms and ammunition from it. The recovery include three AK rifles and 10 hand grenades. Officials said that a joint team of Army and Jammu and Kashmir police launched a Cordon and Search Operation in Bachian Wali village of Surankote in Poonch district during which a terror hideout was unearthed under some rocks.