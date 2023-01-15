Historic police post entrance point inaugurated in Rajouri

Rajouri: Deputy Inspector General of Police, Rajouri- Poonch range, Dr. Haseeb Mughal, on Sunday inaugurated the newly renovated entrance gate of police post Rajouri city which is of historical importance.
He was accompanied by President Municipal Council Rajouri Mohammad Arif, Additional SP Rajouri Vivek Shekhar Sharma and municipal ward councilors Pushpender Gupta, Rajesh Gupta and many other prominent civil society members.
President Municipal Council Rajouri, Mohammad Arif said that the main entrance point of police post Rajouri is having a vital historical importance as it was built decades ago during Mughal empire and is still having an attractive look at the top.
He said, "Due to the bad condition of the entrance point people were facing problems after which a project was finalised and renovation work of the place was started which has been completed and this point has been inaugurated."