Historic police post entrance point inaugurated in Rajouri

Rajouri: Deputy Inspector General of Police, Rajouri- Poonch range, Dr. Haseeb Mughal, on Sunday inaugurated the newly renovated entrance gate of police post Rajouri city which is of historical importance.

He was accompanied by President Municipal Council Rajouri Mohammad Arif, Additional SP Rajouri Vivek Shekhar Sharma and municipal ward councilors Pushpender Gupta, Rajesh Gupta and many other prominent civil society members.