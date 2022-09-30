Home Minister's visit | Security forces on high alert in Rajouri, Poonch

Officials said that keeping in view this VVIP visit, a security high alert has been sounded in the twin districts and all necessary arrangements have been made to ensure that security remains fool proof. They said that main focus in these days is hinterland security for which different security forces and agencies have devised a security plan which will be implemented jointly. Extra forces have also been called in from other areas to ensure thick deployment and manpower on ground.

" All necessary security protocols are being followed and other security arrangements have been made with area domination patrols and search operations have been increased manifold times," the official sources said.