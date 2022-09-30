Home Minister's visit | Security forces on high alert in Rajouri, Poonch

Rajouri, Sep 30 : Security forces are on high alert in twin districts Rajouri and Poonch in view the forthcoming visit of Home Minister Amit Shah. He is scheduled to address a public rally in Rajouri town.
Officials said that keeping in view this VVIP visit, a security high alert has been sounded in the twin districts and all necessary arrangements have been made to ensure that security remains fool proof. They said that main focus in these days is hinterland security for which different security forces and agencies have devised a security plan which will be implemented jointly. Extra forces have also been called in from other areas to ensure thick deployment and manpower on ground.
" All necessary security protocols are being followed and other security arrangements have been made with area domination patrols and search operations have been increased manifold times," the official sources said.
They added that OGWs and other elements are under vigil. "The venue for the rally has been sealed from all the sides and there is no movement except for those who are making arrangements for rally," the official sources said.
Senior Superintendent of Police Rajouri Mohammad Aslam said that all necessary security protocols have been followed and security arrangements are in place.
Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir police and CRPF on Friday evening conducted a cordon and search operation in area around the rally venue.