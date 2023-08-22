Hostel commissioned in Doda

Doda, Aug 21: What could be termed as a much needed facility, a 100 bedded newly constructed Girls hostel at Girls Government Higher Secondary School Doda was commissioned today.
Deputy Commissioner, Vishesh Mahajan dedicated the hostel to the students, inspected the facilities, and interacted with the inmates. He also checked the quality of food being served at the hostel to the resident girls.
The hostel building has been constructed at a cost of Rs 2.91 Crore with a capacity to accommodate 100 individuals. The facility is expected to contain the school dropout rate of girl students hailing from far off areas after 10th standard.