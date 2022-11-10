House gutted in Rajouri

Rajouri: A residential house in Dhok Jahrawali in Kotranka sub division of Rajouri district got reduced to ashes in a mysterious incident of blaze.

In the incident that reportedly occurred in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday a house caught fire and got reduced to ashes. The house belonged to one Arshad Hussain son of Shah Mohammad resident of Kanthol Kotranka.

Police said that the house owner has lodged a complaint at a local police station alleging that the structure has been torched by unknown people.