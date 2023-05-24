House gutted in Rajouri village

Rajouri: A house comprising seven rooms was gutted while a buffalo was also charred alive in a fire incident in the remote Gabbar village of Rajouri district.
The house belonged to Mohammad Munshi, a resident of Gabbar village of Budhal. Officials said that in the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, fire erupted from the house of Mohammad Munshi and flames engulfed the entire structure comprising seven rooms.
They said that villagers of the area and a team of police from Budhal police station launched a firefighting operation but with no result and the entire housing structure was completely gutted.
Police officials said that no loss of human life has taken place in this fire incident but a buffalo domesticated by the family was charred alive. People of the area have demanded from the administration that it should provide financial aid to the victim's family and help in their rehabilitation.