Huge cache of arms, ammunition recovered in Poonch

Poonch, Jun 15: A militant hideout was busted leading to recovery of a huge cache of arms and ammunition along Line of Control in Poonch, officials said on Thursday.

GNS reported that the army's Sarla Battalion launched a search operation along forward areas in Poonch, during which a hideout was busted and a huge cache of arms and ammunition recovered.

The officials giving the details said that one AK-74, nine magazine 468 rounds (mixture of steel core and normal rounds); two 7.62 mm pistol, four magazines, sixty rounds; six Green (4 Blue, 2 Green colour); 2 CDO Daggers, two bags, two pouches; one digging shovel, one wire cutter and a pull through were recovered at the site.