Hunt continues for Rajouri terror attackers | CASO launched in over one dozen villages

Rajouri, Jan 7: Security forces on Saturday continued a massive anti terrorist operation in Rajouri district areas.
The forces continued with cordon and search operations in over one dozen villages.
The security administration has also pressed into service some additional companies of CRPF sent by the Ministry of Home Affairs for counter insurgency operations. Senior officers of Jammu and Kashmir police are themselves leading the operation in every area in the district.
Official sources said that the massive operation launched to track Dhangri village attackers continued on Saturday also.
“This operation is going on in the entire district but twelve villages of Rajouri are under cordon and search operation and joint teams of Jammu and Kashmir police, Indian Army and Central Reserve Police Force are carrying out operations in these areas,” said sources.
They said that these twelve villages fall in the territorial jurisdiction of six police stations that include Kandi, Budhal, Kalakote, Dharamsal and Rajouri.
Meanwhile, the Anti Terrorist operation is being carried out on large scale basis in the district under a proper CI plan and it has been decided that operation in every topographical pocket will be led by a Gazzetted Officer (GO) rank officer of police for which some officers from other districts of Jammu province have been deployed in Rajouri district.
On the other hand, the additional companies of CRPF sent by the Government for twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch are already reaching the areas and have been put on task for intensified Counter Insurgency Operations and minority population protection.
Official sources said that deployment of eighteen additional companies of CRPF is a major move and the additional manpower of forces will assist in operations will help in intensified CI ops.
On being contacted, SSP Rajouri Mohammad Aslam said that a massive CASO is going on and manhunt of Dhangri attackers is on.
“We are on job,” said SSP Rajouri.
He further informed that the additional troops of CRPF sent by Government have been deployed in sensitive locations and remain deployed for CI Operations.