Husband dies, wife hospitalised after consuming ‘poisonous substance’

Police said that a man identified as Yougesh Kumar (36) son of Yog Raj resident of Siot Rajouri was taken to hospital by his family members as his health deteriorated over consumption of something poisonous in nature.

The man, police said, was referred to GMC Jammu but he died.

Later, health of deceased’ wife also deteriorated who has been hospitalised and is presently under treatment, said police.

The woman was referred to GMC Jammu from Sub District Hospital Sunderbani.