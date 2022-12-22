Husband, father-in-law detained for woman’s ‘murder’ from Rajouri’s Gundha village

Rajouri: Police have detained the husband and father-in-law of a young woman who was found murdered in Gundha village of Khawas in Rajouri.

The police is conducting an investigation in all aspects after the woman namely Sameena Bi (28) wife of Zulfikar Ali resident of Gundha Khawas was found murdered near her house in the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

She had injuries in her abdomen which were suspected to have been caused with a sharp-edged weapon while her throat was also slit.

The family of the victim had alleged the incident to be a part of a deep rooted conspiracy demanding a fair probe and action against those involved.