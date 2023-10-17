Man, wife found dead in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri

Rajouri, Oct 17: A man and his wife were found dead in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.
They said the married couple belonging to Kandi area of Kotranka sub division were found dead in upper reaches of the area. The teams of police have rushed to the spot for necessary investigation and legal proceedings, they said.
The deceased have been identified as Mohammad Azam son of Mohammad Khan and his wife Gulzar Begum, both residents of Upper Kandi.
As per official reports, the husband wife duo was present in their seasonal house at Dhok Bagla where they have been found dead.
“Police teams have rushed to the site for taking possession of the bodies and for necessary investigation. Any other detail will be shared later on," said the official.