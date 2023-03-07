Husband-wife duo injured in motorcycle accident in Rajouri

Rajouri, Mar 7: A husband-wife duo got injured and have been hospitalised after they met with a road accident that took place in front of an army establishment in Narian village of Rajouri.
The accident took place when a motorcycle the duo was traveling on skidded on the highway at Narian.
Police said that the injured husband and wife were shifted from the site of the accident and rushed to sub district hospital Nowshera where they are under treatment.
The injured include Suresh Kumar son of Dwarka Nath resident of Bathuni and his wife Neelam Sharma.