IED defused on Jammu-Rajouri highway

Rajouri July 31: Security forces on Saturday morning defused an Improvised Explosive Device recovered from underneath a culvert on the Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch highway.

The IED was detected after Rajouri Police received inputs from reliable sources early this morning about a suspicious movement in the areas of Bathuni and Dalogra, Superintendent of Police Rajouri, Sheema Nabi Qasba said in a statement

During the ensuing cordon and search operation by a joint team of Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in the said areas, the search party detected an IED, which was subsequently defused by the Bomb Disposal Squad of the Jammu and Kashmir police, the SP Rajouri said adding that further search of the areas is underway.