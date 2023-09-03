'IED-like-material' found, destroyed on national highway in Rajouri

Rajouri, Sept 03: Security forces on Sunday morning recovered an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) like material on national highway at Sangpur village of border district Rajouri.

The IED has been recovered just one day after Chief of Army Staff, General Manoj Pande was on a two days visit of Rajouri and Poonch districts where he had a security review.

As per officials, a team of security forces while on routine highway domination exercise found a suspected material lying alongside the National Highway at Sangpur village between Narian and Chingus.