'IED-like-material' found, destroyed on national highway in Rajouri

Rajouri, Sept 03: Security forces on Sunday morning recovered an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) like material on national highway at Sangpur village of border district Rajouri.
The IED has been recovered just one day after Chief of Army Staff, General Manoj Pande was on a two days visit of Rajouri and Poonch districts where he had a security review.
As per officials, a team of security forces while on routine highway domination exercise found a suspected material lying alongside the National Highway at Sangpur village between Narian and Chingus.
The suspected material, they said, was in a tiffin like thing which was considered as an IED like material after which the highway was closed for traffic and entire area was cordoned.
The Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) of Indian Army with the assistance of army and police personnel carried out examination of this material.
" The IED like material has been destroyed through a controlled explosion." the officials said adding that vehicular movement on highway got restored after around two and half hours.