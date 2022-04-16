IED recovered, destroyed through controlled explosion in J&K's Rajouri

Rajouri April 16: Security forces recovered an Improvised Explosive Device on Rajouri-Gurdan road in J&K's Rajouri district which was later destroyed at a safe location.
Official sources told Greater Kashmir that the IED was found during a joint Cordon and Search Operation by the Special Operation Group of Police and Army early this morning following some suspicious movement in Gurdan Chawa village located along Rajouri-Gurdan road.
During the operation, a suspicious object was found lying there on the roadside which turned out to be an IED during examination, the official said.
He said the Bomb Squad of police later took the material in its possession for further destruction as per SOPs and through a controlled explosion it was then destroyed at a safer location.