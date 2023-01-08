IED recovered during CASO in Rajouri village

Rajouri: Security forces on Sunday evening destroyed an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) that was found from a village in Budhal area of Rajouri district.
Officials said that in Dandote village of Budhal, a joint team of Indian army, police and CRPF was on Cordon and Search Operation when an Improvised Explosive Device was found in a village.
The bomb disposal squad was called in and the IED was successfully destroyed under a controlled mechanism carried out by the Bomb Disposal Squad.
Senior Superintendent of Police Rajouri, Mohammad Aslam said that the recovery of IED was made during a Cordon and Search Operation and it has been destroyed successfully.