If voted to power will bring developmental revolution: Ghulam Nabi Azad

According to a press note, on the second day of his visit to Rajouri, Azad expressed concern over the soaring unemployment, price rise and dwindling economy of the Jammu and Kahmir Union Territory. He said the people of Jammu and Kashmir are facing multiple challenges as jobs and lands are being taken away from the local people.

Azad said this while interacting with party workers and various delegations from Thanamandi, Kalakote, Rajouri city, Darhal, youth and other areas. “If elected to power, DPAP will not be a mute spectator to the plight of locals and will take all political, and legal initiatives to secure the jobs and land rights of people. Some regions like Chenab and Pir Panchal face more challenges since they are landlocked and are overlooked by the successive regimes with no job opportunities and economic growth,”he said.