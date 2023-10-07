Illegal Rohingya immigrant booked for preparing forged Aadhar, ration card

Poonch, Oct 7: Police have booked an illegal Rohingya immigrant for managing forged documents including Aadhar card and ration card in Gursai area of Mendhar subdivision in Poonch district.
A police spokesperson said, “This Rohingya man identified as Mohammad Noman, 35, son of Mohibullah, resident of Myanmar, who is presently living in the house of Nazir Hussain, son of Mohammad Yousuf, resident of Dhargloon, tehsil Balakote and has married Nazir Hussain’s daughter namely Naseem Akhtar, entered into a criminal conspiracy along with employees of different departments and prepared forged documents i.e., Adhaar card and ration card.”
“Upon this, a case FIR no 117/2023 u/s 420,465,468,471,109,120-B IPC was registered at police station Gursai and investigation set into motion,” he said.
“More arrests are expected in this case and all those who were part of criminal conspiracy and forgery shall be taken to legal determination,” the police spokesperson added.