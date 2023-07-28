Illegal structure demolished in Behramgala

Poonch, July 28: A structure allegedly constructed on the state land was demolished today here at Behramgala.
The structure was raised on state land on July 23-24 at midnight near the bus stand in Behramgala, an official press release said .
The demolition drive was conducted in the presence of Naib Tehsildar Chandimarh, Ist Class Executive Magistrate with the help of a police party.
The aim of the demolition drive was to remove illegal structures and ensure that public land is protected from illegal occupation.
The administration will continue to take action against those who violate the law and protect public land for the benefit of the community.This road connects Rajouri district with Reasi, Ramban districts via Mahore, Gool areas. Sub Divisional Magistrate Mahore, Mahazir Hussain Shah has issued an advisory asking people not to travel on this road. The general public has been asked to avoid travelling on this road till it is restored by the concerned agency.