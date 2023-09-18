Illegal transportation of minor minerals | 20 vehicles seized in Poonch

Poonch, Sep 17: In a joint operation conducted by the Police and Mining Department, 20 vehicles involved in the illegal transportation and extraction of minor minerals were seized/fined in Poonch District.
The operation, carried out under the direction of Deputy Commissioner Poonch, Yasin M. Choudhary and in the presence of DMO Poonch, Javed Iqbal, aimed to curb the unlawful extraction and transportation of minor minerals, which poses a threat to the environment and results in revenue loss for the government.
One heavy excavator was seized at Dingla and handed over to Local public representative till higher authorities impose fine, while Two paths used for illegal mining were dismantled in Poonch.
In addition to this, the joint operation, led by the police party and Mining Department, resulted in the seizure of one JCB and three tractors at Jhullass and one JCB ,one Dumper and three tractors at Khari ,two tractors at seri khawaja ,one dumper , five Tippers and two tractors at surankote .
The coordinated efforts of the teams ensured the effective enforcement of the law and sent a strong message against illegal activities related to minor mineral transportation and extraction.
Illegal mining and transportation of minor minerals can cause significant environmental degradation, leading to long-term consequences for the ecosystem. Moreover, such activities result in substantial revenue loss for the government, hampering development initiatives and public welfare programes.