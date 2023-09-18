Illegal transportation of minor minerals | 20 vehicles seized in Poonch

The operation, carried out under the direction of Deputy Commissioner Poonch, Yasin M. Choudhary and in the presence of DMO Poonch, Javed Iqbal, aimed to curb the unlawful extraction and transportation of minor minerals, which poses a threat to the environment and results in revenue loss for the government.

One heavy excavator was seized at Dingla and handed over to Local public representative till higher authorities impose fine, while Two paths used for illegal mining were dismantled in Poonch.