Impersonation case detected during 10th exam in Rajouri’s Thanamandi

Rajouri: The examination staff deployed in a board examination center in Government Higher Secondary School Palaghar in Rajouri detected a case of impersonation after a boy was found appearing in the paper in place of an actual candidate.
Police in Thanamandi police station has registered a formal case on the complaint of examination staff and have started legal proceedings into the matter.
As per officials, board examination of class 10-th was going on in examination center 185029 established in Government Higher Secondary School Palanghar in Thanamandi subdivision when examination staff conducted checking and a candidate was found suspicious.
On close examination, officials said, the boy sitting in the examination was found to be different from the actual candidate which was a case of impersonation following which the matter was taken up with higher authorities.
“A formal complaint has been registered by examination duty staff before police and a report has been submitted before higher authorities,” said officials.
Tehsildar Thanamandi, Sayeed Sahil Ali said that the boy appearing in the paper is reportedly the brother of the actual candidate and this attempt of impersonation has been detected by examination staff. He said that the Superintendent of the examination center has lodged a complaint for registration of FIR.
Police on the other hand have registered a case under relevant sections of law and an FIR has been registered in police station Thanamandi.
A case in FIR 23/2023 under sections 419, 420 IPC has been registered in police station Thanamandi after a boy (name withheld) was found appearing in place of the actual candidate.
Sub Divisional Police Officer Thanamandi, DySP Imtiaz Ahmed said that two people have been booked in the case. One is the actual candidate and the other one was found sitting in the examination.
“The candidate who was found sitting in the paper is a juvenile after which legal proceedings as per concerned juvenile laws have been taken up and further investigation is going on,” said SDPO.