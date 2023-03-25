Impersonation case detected during 10th exam in Rajouri’s Thanamandi

Rajouri: The examination staff deployed in a board examination center in Government Higher Secondary School Palaghar in Rajouri detected a case of impersonation after a boy was found appearing in the paper in place of an actual candidate.

Police in Thanamandi police station has registered a formal case on the complaint of examination staff and have started legal proceedings into the matter.

As per officials, board examination of class 10-th was going on in examination center 185029 established in Government Higher Secondary School Palanghar in Thanamandi subdivision when examination staff conducted checking and a candidate was found suspicious.

On close examination, officials said, the boy sitting in the examination was found to be different from the actual candidate which was a case of impersonation following which the matter was taken up with higher authorities.