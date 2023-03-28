Implementation of PC&PNDT Act reviewed in Rajouri

The committee discussed various issues including registration and renewal of ultrasound centres, regulation of GCC, labs and clinics, offences and penalties, and the provision of registration and inspection for monitoring and implementing the PC&PNDT Act. The DDC stressed the need for random checking of ultrasound clinics in the district and checked the portal for registration and renewal of establishments.

The DDC directed the Health Department to conduct frequent inspections of ultrasound clinics and check CCTV recordings to identify and penalize defaulters. The committee also discussed measures to improve implementation of the Act through awareness programmes and collaboration with other departments and legal experts. The District Advisory Committee recommended cancelling the licenses of five ultrasound clinics operating in contravention of relevant norms.