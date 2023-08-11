‘Inadequate staff’ affecting school work at Sunder Gali

The participants who included Block Development Council Chairperson Moughla, Surekha Kotwal said that against 18 sanctioned posts in the school, most are lying vacant which is a serious cause of concern and is pushing future of students in trouble.

They said that although a headmaster is posted in the school but the official is attached to some other place by the department due to reason only known to the office concerned. They further said that all six posts of masters are lying vacant in this institution while three posts of teachers out of eight are filled and five others are vacant.