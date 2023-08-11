‘Inadequate staff’ affecting school work at Sunder Gali

Rajouri, Aug 11: Parents of students, villagers and PRIs of Moughla have expressed serious concern over inadequate staff in Government High School Sunder Gali. They stated that the staff dearth is affecting teaching - learning process in this education institution.
Government High School Sunder Gali located in remote Moughla area of Kalakote sub division of the district is an important education institution. It caters high school studies of the area and has a catchment area of around half a dozen kilometres and around 10 government and private schools.
On Thursday, people from the area including parents of students studying in school, their parents, PRIs held a joint meeting in school premises wherein they raised concern towards dearth of staff in institution.
The participants who included Block Development Council Chairperson Moughla, Surekha Kotwal said that against 18 sanctioned posts in the school, most are lying vacant which is a serious cause of concern and is pushing future of students in trouble.
They said that although a headmaster is posted in the school but the official is attached to some other place by the department due to reason only known to the office concerned. They further said that all six posts of masters are lying vacant in this institution while three posts of teachers out of eight are filled and five others are vacant.
Locals said that post of Physical Education Teacher (PET) is also vacant while posts of both Junior Assistant and Laboratory Attendant are also vacant. The locals of the area have urged the School Education Department to intervene and to fill the vacant posts to minimise the hardships being faced by students in terms of poor teaching learning processes.