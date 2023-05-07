Article 370 abrogation ended terrorism, stone-pelting in J&K: Azad

Srinagar, May 07: Former J&K chief minister and Democratic Progressive Azad Party chief Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday expressed concern over the increase in terror incidents in Rajouri-Poonch belt of Jammu division.
Azad said that the centre’s removal of Article 370 and statehood was not in the interest of people in J&K but claimed that it had ended terrorism here.
“There are many things that the centre should not have done here like removing Article 370, statehood which it was not in the interest of the people here but one thing was good that it had ended terrorism, strikes and stone pelting but for the two years particularly three incidents that happened in Rajouri, Poonch are a matter of concern. This should not happen,” he said.
Azad said that Rajouri-Poonch was not having 'bad terrain' like things were in Kashmir or Chenab valley or Udhampur and Kathua. “Army, BSF and CRPF has been in Rajouri and Poonch since 1947. Despite their presence, these incidents are happening(now). I think it is a cause of concern. I am hopeful that central government, like union minister came to meet families,(will do the needful) but owing to such an increasing in terrorism, there is a need to get alert –everybody like state police, intelligence, army and paramilitary. People of J&K also have to become alert. Terrorism is not in anyone's interest,” he said.