Article 370 abrogation ended terrorism, stone-pelting in J&K: Azad

Azad said that the centre’s removal of Article 370 and statehood was not in the interest of people in J&K but claimed that it had ended terrorism here.

“There are many things that the centre should not have done here like removing Article 370, statehood which it was not in the interest of the people here but one thing was good that it had ended terrorism, strikes and stone pelting but for the two years particularly three incidents that happened in Rajouri, Poonch are a matter of concern. This should not happen,” he said.