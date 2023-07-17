Independence Day arrangements reviewed in Rajouri

The Deputy Commissioner emphasised the significance of the day and urged officials to put in coordinated efforts to ensure that all arrangements are put in place well in time. The day will begin with Shehnai Vadan by the Information Department, followed by the flag hoisting ceremony and parade comprising contingents of District Police, NCC, CRPF, BSF, Home guard, JKFPF, and ITBP.

To ensure that the celebrations are conducted smoothly, the Deputy Commissioner instructed officials to ensure adequate security arrangements, cleanliness, illumination of government buildings, parking facilities, traffic management, and proper seating arrangements at the main venue.