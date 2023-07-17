Independence Day arrangements reviewed in Rajouri

Rajouri, July 17: Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Vikas Kundal, today reviewed the arrangements for the Independence Day celebrations here at a meeting of officers. The meeting discussed the features of the cultural programME, composition of parade, and award presentations etc, besides arrangements for sanitation, drinking water, power supply, medical care, emergency services and security.
The Deputy Commissioner emphasised the significance of the day and urged officials to put in coordinated efforts to ensure that all arrangements are put in place well in time. The day will begin with Shehnai Vadan by the Information Department, followed by the flag hoisting ceremony and parade comprising contingents of District Police, NCC, CRPF, BSF, Home guard, JKFPF, and ITBP.
To ensure that the celebrations are conducted smoothly, the Deputy Commissioner instructed officials to ensure adequate security arrangements, cleanliness, illumination of government buildings, parking facilities, traffic management, and proper seating arrangements at the main venue.
The meeting was attended by the Commandant, CRPF 72 Bn Rajouri; ADC Rajouri, Rajeev Kumar Khajuria; ASP, Vivek Shekhar; GM DIC, Ashwini Sharma; CEO Tourism, Vivek Puri; ACR, Imran Rashid Kataria; SE Jal Shakti, Bharam Jyoti Sharma; SE PWD(R&B); DSEO, Sandeep Sharma and other concerned officers.