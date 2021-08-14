Pir Panjal
Infant girl’s body recovered from river in J&K's Poonch
Srinagar, Aug 13: The body of a baby girl believed to be seven-months-old, was recovered from the banks of a river in J&K's Poonch on Saturday, officials said.
Quoting the officials, news agency GNS reported that the body was spotted by the locals floating in the river and was recovered at Azad Mohalla Poonch.
Later, a police team from local police station rushed to the spot on being informed about it and took the body in their custody.
A police official told GNS that investigation has been launched into the incident.