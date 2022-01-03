Infiltration attempt foiled along LoC in J&K's Rajouri

Rajouri Jan 3: Army on Monday claimed to have foiled an infiltration bid by a group of militants in Hamirpur area of Bhimber Gali Brigade in J&K's Rajouri.
Official sources told Greater Kashmir that Army soldiers posted in the BG Brigade, the area also referred as 'forward Balakote sector' "noticed an infiltration attempt by a group of infiltrators".
"The infiltrators were challenged with an explosion triggered on the spot to foil this attempt," a source said.
Soon after the incident, the entire area along the Line of Control was cordoned by the Army and searches started to nab the infiltrators, he added.
As per sources today's could have been a BAT attack attempt as was attempted in north Kashmir's Kupwara on Saturday. The Army on Sunday said it foiled a "BAT action" in Keran sector of frontier district Kupwara by killing a militant the preceding day.
There has been a security high alert along the LoC already with intelligence agencies having an apprehension that multiple infiltration attempts could be made in coming days with militant outfits "attempting to push in as many militants as they can in near future".