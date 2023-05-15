Intruder detained on LoC in Rajouri: officials

Rajouri, May 15: An infiltrator was detained on the Line of Control in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir while he was trying to intrude into this side of the border, reports said today.
Quoting officials, news agency KNO reported that the intruder was nabbed while he was trying to infiltrate from Tarkundi area.
The apprehended intruder, initially identified as Mohammad Usman, is a resident of Kotli district, Kerela village of PoJK.
Officials said that the alert troops picked up the suspicious movement of the man on the LoC and thwarted his attempt to infiltrate.
The man is being questioned, they said.