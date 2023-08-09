Infiltrator taken into custody by police

Poonch, Aug 9: Police has registered a case against an infiltrator who was caught during his infiltration attempt on the Line of Control in Balakote area of Poonchs’ Mendhar sub division.
The infiltrator, 21 years old, was trying to sneak in from the Line of Control three days ago when army and police noticed the movement and detained him.
The man was put to questioning by joint teams of army, police & intelligence agencies.
Officials said that the young man has now been lodged in police lockup and is under police custody with a case under relevant sections of law including EIMCO, UAPA has been registered against the accused in Mendhar police station.
Officials further said that investigation, legal proceedings by police is going on into the matter.
The man has been identified as Abdul Wahab who is a resident of Afghanistan and was presently living in Pakistan.