Infrastructure projects inspected in Poonch

Poonch, Aug 30: The District Development Commissioner Poonch, Yasin MChoudhary today conducted a thorough inspection of the ongoing infrastructure projects in the Mandi township.
The Deputy Commissioner was accompanied by Additional District Development Commissioner Poonch, Sandesh Kumar Sharma, CEO (PAD), Dr. Mohd.Tanveer, Tehsildar Mandi Shazad Latief Khan, BDO Mandi, AE Mandi, Sadam Hussain, TSWO, Azam Rather besides other concerned officers.
The visit aimed to assess the progress of the recently laid Bituminous macadam work, the construction of a pucca drain, and the newly completed bypass road via the JKPCC bridge.
The Bituminous macadam work, spanning an impressive length of 1700 meters, underwent careful scrutiny by the Deputy Commissioner. The Deputy Commissioner expressed satisfaction with the quality of work carried out and emphasized its importance in improving the overall infrastructure of Mandi town.
In addition to inspecting the Bituminous macadam work, Deputy Poonch thoroughly examined the construction of a pucca drain in Mandi town. The drain's implementation is expected to enhance the drainage system, mitigating the risk of waterlogging and contributing to the overall cleanliness and hygiene of the area.
Furthermore, the DDC's visit included an assessment of the newly constructed bypass road, stretching across a length of 460 meters, via the JKPCC bridge. This meticulously planned project was recently opened to the public, offering much-needed relief from the persistent traffic congestion in the bustling Mandi bazar area.
During the inspection, DDC Poonch also inspected the installation of a captivating selfie point near the new bridge. The board, adorned with an endearing message serves as a testament to the Deputy Commissioner commitment to promoting tourism and fostering a sense of pride among the local community.