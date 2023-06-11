Inhabitants of Rajouri town receive unhygienic water supply

Rajouri: Inhabitants of the Kheora College locality in Rajouri town have expressed concern for receiving an unhygienic water supply from the Jal Shakti Department.

The locals, while raising concern over it, demanded immediate intervention of senior officers to ensure that clean water is supplied in their locality.

Arif Qureshi, a local near Government College Kheora, said that Jal Shakti Department made routine water supply in their area on Sunday but the “water supplied was dirty, unhygienic and muddy in nature.”

“This shows some fault in water supply scheme or pump room due to which muddy water is mixing in the main supply.”