Inhabitants of Rajouri town receive unhygienic water supply

Rajouri: Inhabitants of the Kheora College locality in Rajouri town have expressed concern for receiving an unhygienic water supply from the Jal Shakti Department.
The locals, while raising concern over it, demanded immediate intervention of senior officers to ensure that clean water is supplied in their locality.
Arif Qureshi, a local near Government College Kheora, said that Jal Shakti Department made routine water supply in their area on Sunday but the “water supplied was dirty, unhygienic and muddy in nature.”
“This shows some fault in water supply scheme or pump room due to which muddy water is mixing in the main supply.”
He said that the supply of this unhygienic water is a big threat to the life of the common masses.
Akshay Kumar, a local resident while raising concern on the situation, demanded that the supply of hygienic water should be ensured as it directly concerns the life of people.
Local residents also raised concerns on social media and shared photographs of unhygienic water supplied by the department. Deputy Commissioner Rajouri Vikas Kundal meanwhile assured the local people that the Executive Engineer of Jal Shakti Department has been asked to resolve the issue.