Initiative taken to promote tourism in Poonch

Poonch: Deputy Commissioner Poonch, Yasin M Choudhary has taken a significant step towards attracting tourists to the beautiful Pir Panjal region in Poonch district.

In collaboration with the Poonch Development Authority (PDA), the Deputy Commissioner Poonch today flagged off a trekking expedition aimed at promoting tourism in the area and attracting visitors from all over the country to discover places of adventure, heritage and religious landmarks of the district.

The trekking expedition, organized in partnership with Indiahikes, saw the participation of trekkers from different states who were specially invited by Deputy Commissioner Poonch to experience the mesmerizing beauty of Poonch.

The group started its journey to Peer Panjal Lakes from Noorichamb Behramgala, near Chandimarh Tourist Park, at 7 am this morning.