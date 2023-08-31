Initiative taken to promote tourism in Poonch

Poonch: Deputy Commissioner Poonch, Yasin M Choudhary has taken a significant step towards attracting tourists to the beautiful Pir Panjal region in Poonch district.
In collaboration with the Poonch Development Authority (PDA), the Deputy Commissioner Poonch today flagged off a trekking expedition aimed at promoting tourism in the area and attracting visitors from all over the country to discover places of adventure, heritage and religious landmarks of the district.
The trekking expedition, organized in partnership with Indiahikes, saw the participation of trekkers from different states who were specially invited by Deputy Commissioner Poonch to experience the mesmerizing beauty of Poonch.
The group started its journey to Peer Panjal Lakes from Noorichamb Behramgala, near Chandimarh Tourist Park, at 7 am this morning.
A total of fourteen (14) trekkers will explore the seven (07) famous lakes as well as other nearby lakes in the region.
The event was graced by Dr. Mohammad Tanveer, CEO of the Poonch Development Authority, Rizwan Asgar, SDM Surankote, and several others.
On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Poonch, Yasin M Choudhary, addressed the gathering and appreciated the trekkers and their commendable efforts towards promoting Poonch as an attractive tourist destination. He emphasized the importance of showcasing the district's religious sites and trekking trails to visitors at the national level, thereby raising awareness about the rich historical heritage of Poonch.
Dr Mohammad Tanveer, CEO Tourism at PDA, highlighted that the main objective of the trekking expedition was to promote the breathtaking Pir Panjal region and its natural beauty. By creating national awareness, he expressed optimism that Poonch would experience a surge in tourism, thereby boosting the local economy and preserving the district's cultural significance.
The Deputy Commissioner extended his best wishes to the trekkers, encouraging them to immerse themselves in the awe-inspiring landscapes of Poonch's meadows, towering peaks, and snowy vistas. He urged the trekkers to share their experiences and spread the word about the captivating beauty of Poonch, thereby enticing more tourists to visit the district.