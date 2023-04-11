Injured narco-terrorist being treated in Rajouri hospital

Rajouri: A narco- terrorist who was injured in army action during an infiltration bid on Line of Control in Poonch is being treatment in Government Medical College Associated Hospital Rajouri .

The injured has been identified as Tariq Kohli son of Yousuf Kohli resident of Chanjal village of Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

He was accompanying other two other narco-terrorists during infiltration from LoC in Poonch sector two days ago when army troops picked their movement. And in army action one of them was killed while one was captured alive and third one was also captured in injured condition.