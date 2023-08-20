Injured wild animal found on LoC

Rajouri, Aug 20: Indian Army officials with the help of Wild life Protection Department and locals have rescued a wild animal, a Doe, that was found in an injured condition on Line of Control (LoC0 in Keri sector area of Rajouri.
As per officials, Indian army troops deployed on LoC responded promptly to an incident involving an injured doe caught in a barbed fence last night.
The wild animal had multiple cut mart injuries that it received after getting trapped in barbed wire fence.
Officials said that the swift action taken by the army officials not only saved the life of the distressed animal but also demonstrated the commitment of local authorities to wildlife preservation and protection.
The incident, officials said, occurred last night when a doe found itself trapped in a barbed fence in the Ponthal village of Keri sector of LoC of Rajouri.
The army officials were alerted to the situation, and upon arriving at the scene, they provided crucial first aid treatment to the injured animal.
“ Their timely intervention ensured that the doe’s injuries were addressed promptly, preventing further harm,” said officials.
Following the initial treatment, the army officials took the necessary steps to ensure the doe’s wellbeing and they collaborated closely with the local Veterinary Center Doongi incharge Daleep Sharma and social activist Pt. Suresh Sharma who in a coordinated effort ensured the animal’s proper care and rehabilitation.
After providing immediate assistance, the army officials facilitated the transfer of the doe into the capable hands of the wildlife officials.
The wildlife officials, under the banner of Wildlife Protection center Rajouri, took over the responsibility of further evaluating and treating the injured animal. Their expertise in wildlife rehabilitation ensures that the doe will receive the best possible care as it recovers from its ordeal, said officials.