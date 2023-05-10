Inquiry ordered into allegations of substandard blacktopping of roads in Poonch

Poonch Mandi, May 10: The District Magistrate Poonch, Yasin M Choudhary has ordered an inquiry into allegations of poor blacktopping work on two roads in Poonch district.
The inquiry officer has been asked to submit a detailed inquiry report within fifteen days for necessary action. The roads under the scanner are Chandak to Sathra and Bus Stand Mandi to Shri Baba Budha Amarnath temple.
Locals had earlier alleged that both these road stretches were blacktopped last year only and have turned dilapidated within less than one year due to poor quality work.
Over these allegations of poor quality work and to fix the responsibility on officers, District Magistrate Poonch has ordered an inquiry with Additional District Development Commissioner Poonch, Malikzada Sheraz ul Haq, appointed as inquiry officer and asked to submit a detailed inquiry report within fifteen days for further necessary action.