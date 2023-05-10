Inquiry ordered into allegations of substandard blacktopping of roads in Poonch

Locals had earlier alleged that both these road stretches were blacktopped last year only and have turned dilapidated within less than one year due to poor quality work.

Over these allegations of poor quality work and to fix the responsibility on officers, District Magistrate Poonch has ordered an inquiry with Additional District Development Commissioner Poonch, Malikzada Sheraz ul Haq, appointed as inquiry officer and asked to submit a detailed inquiry report within fifteen days for further necessary action.