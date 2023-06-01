Inter-state narcotics peddling racket busted in Rajouri

Rajouri: Police in Rajouri have busted an inter-state narcotics peddling racket and arrested two Punjab based peddlers. Twenty two kilograms Heroine like substance having high monetary value in market was also recovered.

The arrest has been made in Sunderbani area of Rajouri district . Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rajouri, Amritpal Singh at a press conference said that a specific intelligence input was received by police that two suspects are in transit from Rajouri towards Jammu in a vehicle in late evening hours on Wednesday.