Inter-state narcotics peddling racket busted in Rajouri

Rajouri: Police in Rajouri have busted an inter-state narcotics peddling racket and arrested two Punjab based peddlers. Twenty two kilograms Heroine like substance having high monetary value in market was also recovered.
The arrest has been made in Sunderbani area of Rajouri district . Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rajouri, Amritpal Singh at a press conference said that a specific intelligence input was received by police that two suspects are in transit from Rajouri towards Jammu in a vehicle in late evening hours on Wednesday.
Acting swiftly over it, police teams were put on alert across the district and existing nakas were strengthened to intercept them while some mobile MCVPs were also established.
SSP further said that on Wednesday at around 0:30 PM, a vehicle bearing registration number JK01AB 5470 was intercepted at Jammu Rajouri Poonch national highway at police naka near ITI Sunderbani. Two Punjab based person were travelling in the car which was put to search during which a large quantity of Heroine like substance was recovered which is approximately 22 Kilograms, said.