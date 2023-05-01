International Labour Day | Awareness programme organised

The Assistant Labour Commissioner informed that the registration of construction workers is going on through online mode on website www.jkbocw.gov.in to avail the benefit of the Welfare Schemes launched by the J&K building and other construction workers welfare Board. Further the Assistant Labour Commissioner also discussed and made the participants aware about the e-shram registration on e-shram portal and Pension Scheme launched by the Government of India for the unorganized workers like, Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Mandhan Pension Scheme and Pradhan Mantri Vyapari Maan Dhan Yojana.