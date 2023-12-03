Rajouri, Dec 3: The District Administration Rajouri, in collaboration with the Social Welfare, Health and District Legal Service Authority today organised a grand programme to commemorate the International Day of Persons with Disabilities. The event aimed to raise awareness about the challenges faced by persons with disabilities and promote their rights and inclusion in society.

The event was presided over by Deputy Commissioner, Vikas Kundal. The theme for this year’s International Day of Persons with Disabilities is “United in Action to Rescue and Achieve the SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals) for, with, and by Persons with Disabilities.” The theme emphasised the importance of collective efforts to address the needs and aspirations of persons with disabilities.

Several speakers took the stage to address the audience and shed light on the significance of the day.

Deputy Commissioner, Vikas Kundal, reiterated the unwavering commitment of the Government to ensure the welfare of persons with disabilities. He highlighted the numerous measures implemented by the government to support and empower persons with disabilities.

Among the measures mentioned by the Deputy Commissioner were financial assistance in the form of pensions, free education, free medical treatment, free travel facilities, vocational programs, and other essential services. These initiatives have significantly contributed to the well-being and improved the quality of life for a large number of persons with disabilities in the district.