Investigation on in the case of recovery of IED-like substance in Poonch, says Police

Poonch: The Police on Thursday said that questioning is going on in the case of the woman arrested with an Improvised Explosive Device-like substance in Poonch on Wednesday.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, Senior Superintendent of Police Poonch Rohit Baskotra said that the woman arrested along with IED is under the custody of the police.

"Investigation in the case of an arrested woman is going on and we are trying to ascertain all other aspects linked with the arrested woman," said SSP Poonch.