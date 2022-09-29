Investigation on in the case of recovery of IED-like substance in Poonch, says Police

Poonch: The Police on Thursday said that questioning is going on in the case of the woman arrested with an Improvised Explosive Device-like substance in Poonch on Wednesday.
Talking to Greater Kashmir, Senior Superintendent of Police Poonch Rohit Baskotra said that the woman arrested along with IED is under the custody of the police.
"Investigation in the case of an arrested woman is going on and we are trying to ascertain all other aspects linked with the arrested woman," said SSP Poonch.
He further added that the woman was arrested after a specific input was received from agencies. The woman was nabbed from an area near the Parade ground of Poonch.
Pertinent to mention here that the woman was detained in Poonch on Wednesday evening and an IED like substance weighing around 3.6 KGs was recovered from her possession.