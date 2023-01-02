Pir Panjal

Islamic Welfare Organisation, others call for strike today against Rajouri killings

'Tehreek Ghulam nae Mustafa Milaad Commitee and Anjuman Taajran has supported the call'
Talking to Greater Kashmir, local villagers said that soon after the firing, locals evacuated 10 injured persons and took them to Government Medical College (GMC) Associated Hospital, Rajouri.ANI
Rajouri, Jan 02: In wake of the Rajouri killings, Islamic Welfare Organisation called for a bandh on Monday against the union territory and central governments for their alleged failure in protecting innocent lives.

"Failure to protect innocent lives by the state and central government and killings of innocent in Dhangri Rajouri Islamic Welfare Organisation appeal all to observe Bandh today in solidarity with the families of those killed," the organisation said in a statement.

It said that Tehreek Ghulam nae Mustafa Milaad Commitee and Anjuman Taajran has supported the call given  by Islamic Welfare Organisation. 

Four persons were killed and six injured, three of them critically, after terrorists forced their entry into three houses in Dhangri village of Rajouri on Sunday evening and started firing indiscriminately.

