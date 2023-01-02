Islamic Welfare Organisation, others call for strike today against Rajouri killings

Rajouri, Jan 02: In wake of the Rajouri killings, Islamic Welfare Organisation called for a bandh on Monday against the union territory and central governments for their alleged failure in protecting innocent lives.

"Failure to protect innocent lives by the state and central government and killings of innocent in Dhangri Rajouri Islamic Welfare Organisation appeal all to observe Bandh today in solidarity with the families of those killed," the organisation said in a statement.