IST TUNNEL IN PIR PANJAL REGION | Construction work in full swing

Rajouri: The construction work of the first tunnel of the Pir Panjal region is going on at full pace with 110 meters of tunnel having been built so far.

The tunnel after completion will reduce the journey by around six kilometres between Dalian and Nowshera Rajal.

The tunnel named as Nowshera tunnel is the first tunnel ever to be built in Pir Panjal region. It is part of Jammu- Rajouri- Poonch national highway which is under upgradation presently.

Amid a two lane existing highway, a two lane with paved shoulders highway is being built which has four tunnels that include two in Jammu and Reasi district, one in Rajouri and fourth one in the boundary of Rajouri and Poonch districts.

The presently under construction tunnel has its southern end at Nowshera bridge link road and northern end at Dalian near Gurudwara.