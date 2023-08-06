IST TUNNEL IN PIR PANJAL REGION | Construction work in full swing

Rajouri: The construction work of the first tunnel of the Pir Panjal region is going on at full pace with 110 meters of tunnel having been built so far.
The tunnel after completion will reduce the journey by around six kilometres between Dalian and Nowshera Rajal.
The tunnel named as Nowshera tunnel is the first tunnel ever to be built in Pir Panjal region. It is part of Jammu- Rajouri- Poonch national highway which is under upgradation presently.
Amid a two lane existing highway, a two lane with paved shoulders highway is being built which has four tunnels that include two in Jammu and Reasi district, one in Rajouri and fourth one in the boundary of Rajouri and Poonch districts.
The presently under construction tunnel has its southern end at Nowshera bridge link road and northern end at Dalian near Gurudwara.
The tunnel will be connected with highway at its northern end and through a bridge and approach road upto Rajal Top on its southern end.
The tunnel which will be 600 meters long is being built as a two lane tunnel having all necessary specifications of a modern times tunnel.
Rajiv Singh, the site Engineer told that the work for construction of this tunnel is going on at full face. This tunnel will play a vital role in reducing the road distance by around six kilometres.
"There is a lot of tourist potential in the areas of Rajouri and Poonch and construction of this tunnel will give a boost to tourism in the region," Engineer Rajiv Singh said.
He informed that a total of four tunnels are plan of highway upgradation project with work on two in Jammu and Reasi district areas has already been started alongwith Nowshera tunnel.
Tunnel Project Safety Officer Amir Hussain said that all necessary safety SOPs in this tunnel projects are being followed in letter and spirit.
He said that all the safety measures are in place and workers safety is being ensured.