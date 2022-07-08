ITBP officer allegedly shoots self dead in J&K's Poonch

Poonch, July 8: An officer of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) allegedly shot himself dead with his service rifle in Poonch district on Friday morning, officials said.
As per officials, Assistant Sub Inspector GD Prem Chand ended his life by shooting himself dead with his INSAS service weapon around 5:30 a.m. at ITBP’s 46 battalion stationed at mini secretariat Poonch.
Inquest proceedings under DD no 42 have been initiated in this regard and the inquiry entrusted to PSI Shuvam Sharma, added the official.
More details into the incident are awaited.