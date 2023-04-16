Jal Jeevan Mission awareness programme organised in Poonch

Superintending Engineer Hydraulic Circle Poonch Er Rajinder K. Sharma, while addressing the audience, gave details of Jal Jeevan Mission program launched in the district Poonch to “provide HAR GHAR NAL SE JAL with 15th August 2023 as the timeline for successful implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission program.” He also explained the role of Pani Samities in implementation of the JJM and emphasised the need of coordination “among the Jal Shakti Department , Pani Samities and the general public in facilitating the smooth execution of the works on ground and completion of all the JJM schemes in Distt as per timeline fixed by the Govt. He further advised the Engineers of the department to ensure quality construction as per standard specifications.”

Earlier, Coordinator IEC, Muzaffar Hussain welcomed the audience. Sajal Shrivastav, the expert from PMC was the keynote speaker of the programme. He highlighted the various aspects of Jal Jeevan Mission, water management and overall conservation measures and the importance of Jal Jeevan Mission for ensuring adequate, clean tap water to every household.