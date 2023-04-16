Jal Jeevan Mission awareness programme organised in Poonch

Poonch, Apr 16: The Project Management Consultancy, Mission Directorate, Jal Jeevan Mission, J&K, in collaboration with District Jal Jeevan Mission, Poonch, today organised a mega handholding-cum-awareness program here in the Multipurpose hall of SKC Government Degree College.
The sessions witnessed the participation of more than 800 participants comprising different stakeholders including PRIs, Pani Samiti members, field staff of Jal Shakti Department, Health viz ASHA workers, Aanganwari workers, District Project Management Unit JJM Staff, Implementation Support Agency, Water Testing lab staff, and FTK Trained Women from various panchayats among general public from Poonch, Surankote and Mendhar Subdivisions of the District.
The programme was presided over by the District Development Commissioner (Chairman DJJM) Poonch, Inder Jeet, Superintending Engineer Hydraulic Circle Poonch (Member Secretary DJJM) Er. Rajinder K. Sharma was the Guest of Honour. Executive Engineer PHE Div. Poonch Er. Riaz Ahmad, DEPO Narinder Mohan Suri, AEEs, AEs, Junior Engineers and officials of Jal Shakti department were also present. Sr. Lecturer, Haroon Rathore conducted the proceedings of the programme.
In his address, District Development Commissioner Poonch, Inder Jeet, spoke about the issue of pollution of water bodies and said that careless dumping of waste “into water bodies/ sources has aggravated the water scarcity problem and the need is to arrest this trend by community mobilisation and action.” He also laid emphasis on water conservation and judicious use of water.
While appreciating the efforts of Jal Shakti Department, he also sought active participation of the PRIs and Pani Samities in the speedy execution and quality construction of JJM works so as to achieve the set target of the Prime Minister to provide safe drinking water to every household.
Superintending Engineer Hydraulic Circle Poonch Er Rajinder K. Sharma, while addressing the audience, gave details of Jal Jeevan Mission program launched in the district Poonch to “provide HAR GHAR NAL SE JAL with 15th August 2023 as the timeline for successful implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission program.” He also explained the role of Pani Samities in implementation of the JJM and emphasised the need of coordination “among the Jal Shakti Department , Pani Samities and the general public in facilitating the smooth execution of the works on ground and completion of all the JJM schemes in Distt as per timeline fixed by the Govt. He further advised the Engineers of the department to ensure quality construction as per standard specifications.”
Earlier, Coordinator IEC, Muzaffar Hussain welcomed the audience. Sajal Shrivastav, the expert from PMC was the keynote speaker of the programme. He highlighted the various aspects of Jal Jeevan Mission, water management and overall conservation measures and the importance of Jal Jeevan Mission for ensuring adequate, clean tap water to every household.
He explained in detail the role and duties of various stakeholders including Pani Samitis and shared best practices of water management and rain water harvesting with the audience and motivated them to play their key role with dedication and in a missionary zeal towards fulfilling the vision of JJM.